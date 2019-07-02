Intu Properties plc (LON:INTU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Intu Properties plc (LON:INTU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 100.30 ($1.31).

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intu Properties to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 116 ($1.52) to GBX 94 ($1.23) in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 121 ($1.58) to GBX 104 ($1.36) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “sector performer” rating and a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on the stock.

INTU stock traded down GBX 1.74 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 74.66 ($0.98). 1,786,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,510,000. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.12. Intu Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 74.22 ($0.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 204 ($2.67). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 87.21.

In other news, insider Ian Burke bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($67,947.21).

Intu Properties Company Profile

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

