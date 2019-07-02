IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IPG Photonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $138.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $185.90.

Shares of IPGP opened at $156.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.02. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $243.43.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total value of $1,625,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,555,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,529,877.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.10, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,446 shares of company stock worth $4,214,746 over the last quarter. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 828,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,797,000 after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,159,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 21,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

