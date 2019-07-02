IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Dawson James

Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) in a research note released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $0.70 price target on shares of IsoRay in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IsoRay from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ISR traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.41. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,432. IsoRay has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.22.

IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IsoRay stock. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 130,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Highland Private Wealth Management owned 0.19% of IsoRay as of its most recent SEC filing.

About IsoRay

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

