Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) to report sales of $26.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.51 million to $26.81 million. Iteris reported sales of $25.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year sales of $112.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.39 million to $114.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $128.29 million, with estimates ranging from $122.13 million to $134.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.95 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.20%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iteris in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Iteris in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

Shares of ITI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,509. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.24. The company has a market cap of $173.63 million, a PE ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 0.31. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Iteris during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iteris by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

