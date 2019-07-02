J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

JCP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J C Penney from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley set a $1.00 price objective on shares of J C Penney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

In other J C Penney news, Director Javier G. Teruel bought 223,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $218,950.62. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,045,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,984.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in J C Penney by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,187 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49,187 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of J C Penney by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,407 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23,287 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J C Penney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of J C Penney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J C Penney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JCP traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,868,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,130,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06. J C Penney has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.66.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The department store operator reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 33.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that J C Penney will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

About J C Penney

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

