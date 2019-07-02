Janney Montgomery Scott Lowers Unitil (NYSE:UTL) to Neutral

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $59.79 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unitil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of UTL opened at $59.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $893.34 million, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.45. Unitil has a 52-week low of $46.21 and a 52-week high of $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.60 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unitil will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Todd R. Black sold 500 shares of Unitil stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $28,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,402. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 288,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,589,000 after purchasing an additional 94,481 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 2,830.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 59,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 57,790 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,185,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,050,000 after purchasing an additional 33,372 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 12.1% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 197,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 21,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 20.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 99,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 17,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

