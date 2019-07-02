JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

JD has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.89) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 690 ($9.02) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, JD Sports Fashion has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 632.50 ($8.26).

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 604 ($7.89) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 608.91. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion and a PE ratio of 22.45. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of GBX 318.50 ($4.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 648.60 ($8.48). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a GBX 1.44 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is a boost from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.27. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.07%.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

