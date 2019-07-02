Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Vivendi (EPA:VIV) a €23.60 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($27.44) price target on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VIV. Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.20 ($31.63) price objective on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Vivendi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Vivendi has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €28.35 ($32.97).

Shares of Vivendi stock opened at €24.51 ($28.50) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €24.37. Vivendi has a 52 week low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 52 week high of €24.87 ($28.92).

About Vivendi

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

