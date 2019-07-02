KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barrington Research currently has a $42.50 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

“We believe AFC represents a competitive advantage for KAR as it relates to the company’s independent dealer base who, through AFC, are focused on the franchise dealer market.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on KAR Auction Services in a research report on Friday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised KAR Auction Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.77. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $25.88.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 8.17%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,619,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,708,000 after acquiring an additional 113,050 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000. Steel Canyon Capital LLC grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 247,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after acquiring an additional 160,746 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 248.0% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 142,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 101,200 shares during the period. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

