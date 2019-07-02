Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€119.00” Price Target for Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €119.00 ($138.37) price objective on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oddo Bhf set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($124.42) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rheinmetall presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €109.07 ($126.83).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Shares of Rheinmetall stock opened at €109.65 ($127.50) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €102.08. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of €68.94 ($80.16) and a twelve month high of €107.75 ($125.29). The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.