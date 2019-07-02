L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LRLCY. Argus initiated coverage on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.00.

LRLCY opened at $56.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.55. L OREAL CO/ADR has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.23.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

