Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LBAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. FIG Partners reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.13.

LBAI stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $54.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.67 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,420,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,201,000 after buying an additional 286,852 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,085,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1,217.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 40,186 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 413,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

