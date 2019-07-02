Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LSTR. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $121.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cowen restated a market perform rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Landstar System from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $107.82 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.18.

Get Landstar System alerts:

NASDAQ:LSTR traded down $1.20 on Monday, reaching $106.75. The stock had a trading volume of 18,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,330. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.94. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $128.70.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total transaction of $570,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,240,846.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Patrick J. O’malley sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total transaction of $2,548,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,351.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $622,387,000 after acquiring an additional 278,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Landstar System by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,687,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,897,000 after purchasing an additional 21,365 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,080,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,607,000 after purchasing an additional 361,977 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Landstar System by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,131,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 908,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,895,000 after purchasing an additional 41,830 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.