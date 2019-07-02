Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of MGLN stock opened at $73.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Magellan Health has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $99.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Magellan Health had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Health will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Health during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Health during the first quarter worth $52,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Health during the first quarter worth $73,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Health during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Magellan Health during the first quarter worth $204,000. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

