MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of MAXIMUS stock opened at $72.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. MAXIMUS has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $76.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The health services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $736.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. MAXIMUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $2,613,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,219,630.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $888,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 377,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,989,127.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in MAXIMUS during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in MAXIMUS during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in MAXIMUS by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 869 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in MAXIMUS during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MAXIMUS during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

