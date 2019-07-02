MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

MOFG has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $454.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.97. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $35.20.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 8.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.89%.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Richard J. Hartig bought 1,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.04 per share, with a total value of $29,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,600 shares of company stock worth $45,815 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,676,000 after acquiring an additional 17,183 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

