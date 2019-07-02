Morgan Stanley Lowers Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $65.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on APTV. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.92 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptiv from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Aptiv from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Aptiv from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Aptiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Aptiv has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.76.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $80.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $58.80 and a twelve month high of $98.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.70.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 6.95%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 19,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,808.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 48.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 39,138 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.8% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 19,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

