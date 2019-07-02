NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NTCT. ValuEngine raised NetScout Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetScout Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered NetScout Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. NetScout Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $25.76 on Friday. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. NetScout Systems’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other NetScout Systems news, insider Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,024.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $79,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTCT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,697,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,272,000 after purchasing an additional 41,669 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 9.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,908,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,842,000 after purchasing an additional 515,917 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,308,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 13.7% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,627,000 after purchasing an additional 157,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,273,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.