New Fortress Energy’s (NFE) Hold Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NFE. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays set a $11.00 price objective on New Fortress Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Fortress Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.43.

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. New Fortress Energy has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $16.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $29.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Mack bought 9,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $127,022.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine Wanner bought 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $25,515.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 55,599 shares of company stock valued at $694,772.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFE. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $13,194,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $9,129,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

