NGEx Resources (TSE:NGQ) Price Target Cut to C$1.75

NGEx Resources (TSE:NGQ) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$1.85 to C$1.75 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NGQ opened at C$1.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $228.74 million and a P/E ratio of -9.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.06. NGEx Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.94 and a 12-month high of C$1.18.

NGEx Resources (TSE:NGQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that NGEx Resources will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

NGEx Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its core assets include the 100% owned Josemaria project located in the San Juan province, Argentina; and 63% owned Los Helados project located in the Andes Mountains of the Atacama Region, Chile.

