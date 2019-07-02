Nike (NYSE:NKE) Given a $103.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price target on Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie set a $96.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nike from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a $85.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.55.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $85.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.87. The company has a market cap of $131.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nike has a 12-month low of $66.53 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nike will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Nike’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

In other Nike news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 40,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.82, for a total value of $3,513,151.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nike during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in Nike during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

