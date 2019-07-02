Nomura Increases Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $100.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective hoisted by Nomura from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Square to $73.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a market perform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Square to $90.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Square to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.82.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE SQ opened at $73.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.91. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,660.00, a P/E/G ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 3.32. Square has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $101.15.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.63 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $341,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 413,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,269,081.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajmere Dale sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $139,734.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,852,063.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 219,021 shares of company stock valued at $16,204,499. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.