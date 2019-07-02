Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ODP. ValuEngine downgraded Office Depot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Office Depot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Office Depot from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $3.08.

NASDAQ:ODP opened at $2.01 on Friday. Office Depot has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Office Depot had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Office Depot will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Office Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Office Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Office Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Depot in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Office Depot in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

