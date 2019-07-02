Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) Price Target Cut to C$1.30

Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) had its price objective trimmed by GMP Securities from C$2.25 to C$1.30 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Painted Pony Energy in a report on Friday, March 8th. Cormark upped their price objective on Painted Pony Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Painted Pony Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Painted Pony Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on Painted Pony Energy from C$1.85 to C$1.90 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.30.

PONY stock opened at C$0.96 on Friday. Painted Pony Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.94 and a 1 year high of C$3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09.

Painted Pony Energy Company Profile

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.

