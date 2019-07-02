Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Park Electrochemical has a dividend payout ratio of 108.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of PKE opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.01 million, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.08. Park Electrochemical has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $23.97.

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.66 million for the quarter. Park Electrochemical had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 158.09%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Park Electrochemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Park Electrochemical Company Profile

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

