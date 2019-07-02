Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Costain Group (LON:COST)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Costain Group (LON:COST) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 545 ($7.12) target price on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

LON:COST opened at GBX 181.29 ($2.37) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 304.47. Costain Group has a 12 month low of GBX 171.20 ($2.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 470 ($6.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.67, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $194.66 million and a PE ratio of 6.00.

In related news, insider Anthony Bickerstaff sold 12,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.66), for a total value of £45,560.34 ($59,532.65). Also, insider Jacqueline de Rojas purchased 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.35) per share, with a total value of £3,999.33 ($5,225.83).

Costain Group Company Profile

Costain Group PLC provides engineering solutions for various energy, water, and transportation infrastructures in the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Natural Resources. The Infrastructure division operates in the highways, rail, and nuclear markets.

