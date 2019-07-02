Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) Receives $3.21 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.42.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Energy Services from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Pioneer Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Pioneer Energy Services by 92.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,184 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Pioneer Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Energy Services by 60.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 12,392 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pioneer Energy Services stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.23. 7,181,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,003. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.27. Pioneer Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.43.
Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $146.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.93 million. Pioneer Energy Services had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 26.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Energy Services will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.
About Pioneer Energy Services
Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.
