Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Give OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) a $28.00 Price Target

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 target price on OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for OFG Bancorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q1 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on OFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OFG Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.75.

NYSE:OFG opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.58. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.10.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $99.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.40 million. Analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,903,000 after buying an additional 129,957 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 9.0% during the first quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 154,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 12,672 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 394,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,489,000 after buying an additional 19,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

