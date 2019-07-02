Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.80.

POR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

NYSE:POR traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $54.49. The stock had a trading volume of 386,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,283. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.10. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $55.98.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $573.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.05 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,567,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,765,000 after buying an additional 137,218 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 166,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,624,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 328,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,070,000 after buying an additional 53,066 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.