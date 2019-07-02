Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PINC. BidaskClub raised shares of Premier from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann cut shares of Premier from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Svb Leerink cut shares of Premier from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Premier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.45.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $39.53 on Friday. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.81.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Premier had a net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $422.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 50,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $1,877,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,515.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,037 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $39,001.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,002.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,501,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,451,000 after buying an additional 137,075 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Premier by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,179,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,172,000 after purchasing an additional 38,104 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,529,000 after purchasing an additional 821,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Premier by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,921,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,787,000 after purchasing an additional 241,900 shares during the last quarter. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

