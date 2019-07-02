Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Progressive has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.9% per year over the last three years. Progressive has a payout ratio of 8.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Progressive to earn $5.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $81.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. Progressive has a twelve month low of $56.71 and a twelve month high of $84.30.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.77%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. Barclays lifted their price target on Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Progressive from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.63, for a total transaction of $613,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,154.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $3,637,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,350 shares of company stock worth $11,313,287 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

