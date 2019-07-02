Prudential (LON:PRU) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU) in a report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,558 ($20.36) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,061 ($26.93).

Shares of Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,746.25 ($22.82) on Friday. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,325 ($17.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,843 ($24.08). The stock has a market cap of $45.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,638.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.46.

In other news, insider Fields Wicker-Miurin acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,655 ($21.63) per share, for a total transaction of £24,825 ($32,438.26).

Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

