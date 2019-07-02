Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 162.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 159.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBC traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $81.18. The stock had a trading volume of 213,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,339. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. Regal Beloit has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $87.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.64.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $853.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.61 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

