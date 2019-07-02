Reviewing Methes Energies International (OTCMKTS:MEIL) and Gevo (OTCMKTS:GEVO)

Methes Energies International (OTCMKTS:MEIL) and Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Methes Energies International and Gevo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Methes Energies International N/A N/A N/A Gevo -101.89% -27.80% -23.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Methes Energies International and Gevo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Methes Energies International 0 0 0 0 N/A Gevo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Gevo has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 395.05%. Given Gevo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gevo is more favorable than Methes Energies International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Methes Energies International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Gevo shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of Methes Energies International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Gevo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Methes Energies International and Gevo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Methes Energies International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gevo $32.86 million 0.73 -$27.98 million ($5.22) -0.39

Methes Energies International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gevo.

Volatility and Risk

Methes Energies International has a beta of 4.5, indicating that its share price is 350% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gevo has a beta of 2.77, indicating that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Methes Energies International beats Gevo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Methes Energies International

Methes Energies International Ltd., a renewable energy company, produces and sells biodiesel fuel and biodiesel processing equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers Denami biodiesel processors. The company also produces glycerin and offer services related to the production of biodiesel, as well as purchases and sells feedstock. It sells its products and services to a network of biodiesel fuel producers. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology. The Gevo Development and Agri-Energy segment is currently responsible for the operation of its agri energy facility and the production of ethanol, isobutanol, and related products. The company was founded by Matthew W. Peters, Peter Meinhold, and Frances Hamilton Arnold on June 9, 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

