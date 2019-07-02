Reviewing Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) & Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) and Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryman Hospitality Properties 19.65% 67.41% 8.51% Mid-America Apartment Communities 14.86% 3.68% 2.07%

Risk and Volatility

Ryman Hospitality Properties has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ryman Hospitality Properties and Mid-America Apartment Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryman Hospitality Properties 0 1 4 0 2.80 Mid-America Apartment Communities 0 6 7 0 2.54

Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus price target of $91.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.29%. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus price target of $110.79, suggesting a potential downside of 6.53%. Given Ryman Hospitality Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ryman Hospitality Properties is more favorable than Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Dividends

Ryman Hospitality Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $3.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Ryman Hospitality Properties pays out 61.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays out 63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ryman Hospitality Properties has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Mid-America Apartment Communities has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Ryman Hospitality Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.6% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryman Hospitality Properties $1.28 billion 3.23 $264.67 million $5.86 13.66 Mid-America Apartment Communities $1.57 billion 8.60 $222.90 million $6.04 19.62

Ryman Hospitality Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mid-America Apartment Communities. Ryman Hospitality Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-America Apartment Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ryman Hospitality Properties beats Mid-America Apartment Communities on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc. under the Gaylord Hotels brand. The Company is a joint venture owner of the 1,501-room Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, which is also managed by Marriott International, Inc. Other owned assets managed by Marriott International, Inc. include Gaylord Springs Golf Links, the Wildhorse Saloon, the General Jackson Showboat, The Inn at Opryland, a 303-room overflow hotel adjacent to Gaylord Opryland and AC Hotel Washington, DC at National Harbor, a 192-room hotel near Gaylord National. The Company also owns and operates media and entertainment assets, including the Grand Ole Opry (opry.com), the legendary weekly showcase of country music's finest performers for over 90 years; the Ryman Auditorium, the storied former home of the Grand Ole Opry located in downtown Nashville; 650 AM WSM, the Opry's radio home; and Ole Red, a country lifestyle and entertainment brand.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, MAA had ownership interest in 101,441 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

