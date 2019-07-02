Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

REI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Ring Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ring Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

NYSEAMERICAN REI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 619,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,198. Ring Energy has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $14.61.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 million.

In other news, Director Stanley Myron Mccabe purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,670,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,933.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Benedict Petrelli purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 80,000 shares of company stock worth $300,850.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REI. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 29,651 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 105,949 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,039,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,332 shares during the last quarter.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

