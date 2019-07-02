Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Given New C$9.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:SSL opened at C$7.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.54. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$7.84. The company has a market cap of $854.07 million and a P/E ratio of 191.32.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$24.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 373,500 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total transaction of C$2,614,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 707,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,954,530. Also, Director David E. De Witt sold 10,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total transaction of C$74,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 915,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,821,108.25. Insiders have sold a total of 460,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,265 over the last ninety days.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.