Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SRPT. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Svb Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.59.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $156.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.64. The company has a current ratio of 12.17, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $95.21 and a 1-year high of $165.87.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.05) by $0.98. The company had revenue of $87.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.92 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124.66% and a negative return on equity of 36.26%. Research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,606,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 44.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,666,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,766,000 after acquiring an additional 826,449 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,565,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,152,977,000 after purchasing an additional 677,947 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 505.6% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 768,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,642,000 after purchasing an additional 641,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $57,891,000. Finally, venBio Select Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 1,275,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,141,000 after purchasing an additional 331,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

