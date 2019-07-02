Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €9.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SHA. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Schaeffler presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.36 ($10.88).

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at €6.17 ($7.18) on Friday. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($19.47). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.69.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

