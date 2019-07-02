Short Interest in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) Expands By 5.1%

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,987,900 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 12,362,200 shares. Currently, 18.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

In other Consolidated Communications news, CEO C Robert Udell, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,882.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNSL. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.25 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Consolidated Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

NASDAQ CNSL opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. Consolidated Communications has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.58.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $338.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.29 million. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Communications will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.