Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Receives $31.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.70.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKX. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Skechers USA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

In other Skechers USA news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 25,210 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $785,795.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,210 shares in the company, valued at $19,487,795.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Rappaport sold 3,000 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,690 shares of company stock valued at $3,950,456 in the last quarter. 28.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the first quarter worth $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the first quarter worth $49,000. Ffcm LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 1,569.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the first quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,794,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,250. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. Skechers USA has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $35.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The textile maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Skechers USA had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Skechers USA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Skechers USA will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

