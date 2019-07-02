Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Sleep Number from a d- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine lowered Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.66. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $426.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.53 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 92.30% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 3,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $166,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Suresh Krishna sold 13,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $647,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,058. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 16,831 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 347.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 170,352 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth about $5,704,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth about $695,000.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.