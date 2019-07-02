Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of SAH stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.98. The stock had a trading volume of 183,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,906. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $24.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.85.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.17. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 15,000 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,911.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after buying an additional 51,402 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 686,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 28,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

