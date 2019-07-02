Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SONA. ValuEngine downgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of SONA opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $369.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $33.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 507.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

