Sportech (LON:SPO) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Sportech (LON:SPO) in a research report report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of SPO opened at GBX 33 ($0.43) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.29 million and a PE ratio of -23.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 29.65. Sportech has a 12 month low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 83.12 ($1.09).

Get Sportech alerts:

About Sportech

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, and racetracks in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

See Also: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Sportech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.