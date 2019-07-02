Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SHOO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steven Madden from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $38.00 target price on Steven Madden and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a $41.00 target price on Steven Madden and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Steven Madden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.23.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $33.92 on Friday. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $39.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $410.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.60%.

In related news, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 3,390 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $109,056.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,469 shares in the company, valued at $272,447.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Paradise sold 2,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $71,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,417 shares of company stock valued at $567,204. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,790,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $356,795,000 after buying an additional 3,933,542 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,600,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,949,000 after buying an additional 1,293,591 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,120,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,428,000 after buying an additional 1,097,757 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,710,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,707,000 after buying an additional 72,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,470,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,745,000 after buying an additional 828,499 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

