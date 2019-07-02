SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SunOpta Inc. is an operator of high-growth ethical businesses, focusing on integrated business models in the natural and organic food, supplements and health and beauty markets. The Company has three business units: the SunOpta Food Group, which specializes in sourcing, processing and distribution of natural and organic food products integrated from seed through packaged products; the Opta Minerals Group, a producer, distributor, and recycler of environmentally friendly industrial materials; and the SunOpta BioProcess Group which engineers and markets proprietary steam explosion technology systems for the pulp, bio-fuel and food processing industries. Each of these business units has proprietary products and services that give it a solid competitive advantage in its sector. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STKL. BidaskClub raised shares of SunOpta from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SunOpta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

SunOpta stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.40 million, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $9.10.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $305.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.10 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. On average, research analysts predict that SunOpta will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Ennen purchased 50,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $215,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 215,000 shares of company stock valued at $920,050. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 73.5% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 24,372 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

