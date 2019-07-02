Superdry (LON:SDRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Superdry (LON:SDRY) in a research note published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SDRY. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Superdry in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Superdry in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Superdry from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Investec lowered Superdry to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Superdry presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 774.29 ($10.12).

LON:SDRY opened at GBX 463.20 ($6.05) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $380.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 475.09. Superdry has a 52-week low of GBX 354 ($4.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,406 ($18.37).

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

