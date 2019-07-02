SUPERDRY PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SUPERDRY PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Superdry PLC provides retail stores of clothing and accessories. The Company offers jackets, coats, windcheaters, hoodies, tops, jumpers, knit wear, dresses, jeans, joggers, trousers, skirts, swimwear, bags, socks, watches, sunglasses, boots, flip flops and snow pants. Superdry PLC, formerly known as SuperGroup Plc, is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

Get SUPERDRY PLC/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:SEPGY opened at $5.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $475.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.31. SUPERDRY PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

SUPERDRY PLC/ADR Company Profile

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SUPERDRY PLC/ADR (SEPGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SUPERDRY PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUPERDRY PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.