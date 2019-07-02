System1 Group PLC (SYS1) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.40 on August 2nd

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This is an increase from System1 Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SYS1 opened at GBX 221.30 ($2.89) on Tuesday. System1 Group has a 1 year low of GBX 171.55 ($2.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 285 ($3.72). The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.83 million and a P/E ratio of 22.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 236.31.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on System1 Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective for the company.

System1 Group Company Profile

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive markets tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies efficient and high-return advertising.

